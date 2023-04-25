Trends :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana enjoyed two baby showers recently. One was hosted by Ram's sisters, while the second one was organised by their friends.

April 25, 2023

Hyderabad, India

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who are expecting their first baby, enjoyed not one but two baby showers recently. While one was hosted by their families, the other was organised by their friends. Here’s a sneak peek into the celebration.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela surrounded by their family at the baby shower. (Image: Instagram)

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela pose with their friends, who are also expecting. (Image: Instagram)

Upasana Konidela is being smothered with love by Kanika Kapoor and Sania Mirza. (Image: Instagram)

Upasana Konidela is flanked by her mother and mother-in-law on both sides. (Image: Instagram)

Ram Charan wore a crisp white shirt while Upasana chose a chic blue dress for the baby shower hosted by their family. (Image: Instagram)

Upasana Konidela poses with her friends for the second baby shower. (Image: Instagram)

Ram Charan poses with both the expecting mothers. (Image: Instagram)

We wish Ram Charan and Upasana a blissful pregnancy ahead. (Image: Instagram)

first published: April 25, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 16:10 IST
