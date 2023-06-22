Is Mohit Malik Venturing Into Bollywood? Here's What We Know

TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Mohit Malik is set to embark on his journey into the world of cinema. After persistent speculations about his Bollywood debut, ETimes has now confirmed that the talented television actor is collaborating with acclaimed director Abhishek Kapoor, known for the film Kai Po Che. While the details of his Bollywood projects are yet to be disclosed, reports suggest that Mohit has potentially signed a three-movie deal, although it remains uncertain if these projects are with the same production house. Excitingly, the actor is expected to showcase a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming venture, adding an intriguing element to his transition to the silver screen.

Mohit Malik has neither confirmed nor denied the ongoing report. Further details about his character can only be confirmed when the makers of the movie make an official statement. Notably, Abhishek Kapoor’s next is said to feature superstar Ajay Devgn as the male lead. It was in January when the big revelation of the Singham star launching his nephew Aaman Devgan came to the force. A report by Pinkvilla shed light on the filmmaker’s plan of creating a big-budget actioner.

What’s more to note is Aaman Devgan isn’t the only star kid to be launched in this Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala’s joint production. 90s bombshell Raveena Tandon’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will also be a part of this yet-untitled project. She is likely to play the romantic interest of Aaman Devgan in the film but the details of their characters remain ambiguous as of yet.

If the exciting cast of the project wasn’t enough, Pinkvilla also suggests the movie will show Abhishek Kapoor in uncharted territory as a filmmaker. The movie hasn’t gone on floors but the pre-production prep has already created a massive buzz among moviegoers. Also joining the cast as the female lead in actress Diana Penty.