Is Rajinikanth Part Of Dil Raju's Next Film?

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on the film Jailer, which is being directed by Nelson Rajkumar. While the film is yet to be released, the actor seems to have already planned his next project. It has been reported that his next film will be with director KS Ravindra, also known as Bobby.

The last film that Bobby directed was Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi. It performed really well at the box office. The project will reportedly be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. When Dil Raju asked the actor to say yes, he immediately nodded, as per reports. And, the 171st film of the superstar might be something comical, given that Bobby loves to play with humorous elements.

Dil Raju’s first Tamil project Varisu did fairly well with the critics and was a blockbuster success at the box office. The producer made his way into Tamil cinema with the Vijay starrer. Dil Raju has already established himself in the Telugu industry as a producer, exhibitor, and distributor. Now the producer is looking to make a stronghold in other languages so that he can become a pan-India name.

Rajinikanth has always given a chance to young directors without giving it a second thought. After Jailer, the superstar will be seen in Lal Salaam which is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya. While Rajinikanth has reportedly said yes to Bobby and Dil Raju’s film, official confirmation for the same is yet to be made.

Jailer will be released later this year and the film is expected to be a banger for many reasons. The biggest reason for the film’s hype being so high is the cast. Along with Rajinikanth, the film will feature Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Sunil and Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie’s music is given by Anirudh Ravichander, who is one of the most in-demand music directors in the Tamil industry. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

