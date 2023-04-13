It Shocked Dilip Kumar To Know That Actors Took Money To Attend Events: Rumi Jaffery

In 2021, Bollywood screenplay writer Rumi Jaffery revealed in an interview that legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was shocked when he got to know that actors in present times charge money to attend events and weddings. Narrating the anecdote, Rumi explained that the news of actors charging money for events came as a huge shock to him.

He said that one day Dilip Kumar came and sat next to Rumi on the sofa. He asked about the news that has come out in the media that actors charge money to attend weddings. Rumi explained that Dilip Kumar asked him whether the news was true or if it was just another move to tarnish the image of the industry. When Rumi told him that the news was true, he became upset.

Then Dilip told Rumi that he never charged money to attend events. There were several weddings where he went for free and just blessed the couple. He even told him that he goes to the showroom opening for free, and when he comes back, he genuinely prays for their business to grow. Rumi added that Dilip Kumar said, “I do not want them to say inke haath manhoos hain."

Nowadays, almost all film actors charge money to attend public events or weddings. Even now, people are spending huge amounts of money on actors, and they want them to come and grace their occasions. These actors usually perform at these events, but sometimes they show up for a short time and leave. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh once admitted on the show Koffee With Karan, that they attend all the events and charge money to be there.

However, there have also been many such stars who kept a distance from these things. They used to attend these events but never charged money for them. Dilip Kumar was one such legend in the Hindi film industry. He had a career spanning more than five decades. He made his debut in 1944 with the film Jwar Bhata. His notable works include Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Daag, Azad and others. The legendary actor passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98.

