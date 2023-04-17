Jackson Wang And Ciara Wow Fans At Coachella With An Electrifying Performance; Watch

Jackson Wang delivered an electrifying performance on Coachella’s first weekend. He began his set by performing songs from his second studio album, Magic Man. Wang surprised the crowd by inviting Ciara to join him on stage for a medley of Missy Elliot’s Lose Control, as well as her own tracks Level Up and Goodies.

After the medley, Wang and Ciara performed 1, 2, Step together, followed by a remix of XG's popular TikTok hit Left Right. During the chorus, they energized the audience while the music video for Left Right played on the screen behind them. This collaboration came as a big surprise for fans. Take a glimpse of it below.

Advertisement

Fans were so elated upon seeing the performance that they flocked to the micro-blogging site to express their hearts. One of the users wrote, “Jackson Wang ft. Ciara is something no one of us knew they needed! Their voices together & the way they feed off each other’s energy on stage was just."

Another user wrote, “Congratulations to our Magic Man. You did absolutely amazing today. I'm so proud of you. Keep doing what you love and believe. You’re Jackson Wang, the true artist."

One more added, “Can we appreciate how he gave time for XG to be listened to in Coachella."

Advertisement

Immediately after finishing his performance at Coachella, Wang dropped his latest collaboration with Ciara titled Slow. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

This was the first time Wang performed solo at Coachella, having made his debut at the event last year as part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever showcase. Earlier, Jackson performed at Lollapalooza in Mumbai which was held on January 28 and 29. The performance featured popular bands such as Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, and Jackson was the top performer on the second day, attracting attention from Indian fans.

Jackson has been gaining popularity worldwide due to his recent global moves. He embarked on a world tour titled Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2022-2023 in November 2022, which took him to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, and Paris. More concerts are reportedly scheduled to be held in seven major cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico starting in April.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in April in California. Several music icons such as Blackpink, Labrinth, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh Ocean, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, Kaytranada, Muna, Doechii, Pusha T, Metro Boomin, Wet Leg, Yves Tumour and Kid Laroi performed at the festival.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here