Javed Ali Birthday: Did You Know Why the Singer Changed His Surname? 5 Facts, and Popular Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAVED ALI: Javed Ali, the famous Indian playback singer with a soulful voice that resonates with millions worldwide, celebrates his birthday today. While his melodious renditions have captivated audiences, there’s an intriguing aspect to his life that many might not be aware of - the reason behind his surname change. On his 41st birthday, let’s explore fascinating facts about Javed Ali, along with five of his most popular songs that have left an indelible mark on the music industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Why Javed Ali changed his name?
- 5 Facts about Javed Ali
- Top 5 Songs of Javed Ali
Why Javed Ali changed his name?
Born as Javed Hussain in Delhi on July 5, 1982, Javed Ali hailed from a traditional Muslim family with a strong musical heritage. His father, Hamid Hussain, himself a classical musician, nurtured Javed’s musical talents from a young age.
During his early career, Javed Ali used the surname Hussain. However, under the guidance of renowned Ghazal Singer Ghulam Ali, Javed Ali changed his name to Javed Ali as a mark of tribute and respect to his guru, Ghulam Ali.
5 Facts About Javed Ali
- Javed Ali, born and raised in Delhi, started singing with his father Ustad Hamid Hussain, a renowned qawwali singer and later made his Bollywood debut by lending his soulful voice to the film Beti No 1.
- Javed Ali came into the limelight in 2007 with his song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from the movie Naqaab.
- Apart from his career in playback singing and live performances, Javed Ali is actively involved in various social works. He participates in live shows dedicated to supporting and raising funds for numerous social causes.
- On August 15, 2016, Javed Ali had the privilege of performing at the United Nations Headquarters alongside the maestro A.R. Rahman to commemorate India’s 70th Independence Day.
- Javed Ali showcased his versatile talent not only as a singer but also as a host. He hosted Zee TV’s singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2012) and Super Star Singer 2022.
Top 5 Songs of Javed Ali
- Jashn-e-Bahaara- Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
A mesmerizing romantic ballad from the historical drama, Jodhaa Akbar, where Javed Ali’s soulful voice beautifully expressed the emotions of love and longing. The historic romantic number was composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.
- Kun Faya Kun- Rockstar (2011)
A divine Sufi track from the movie Rockstar showcases Javed Ali’s mastery of Sufi music and leaves listeners enchanted with its spiritual essence.
- Guzarish- Ghajini (2008)
A heart-touching song from the action-packed film Ghajini, with Javed Ali’s emotive vocals adding depth to the plea for love and companionship.
- Srivalli- Pushpa (2023)
In the Hindi version of the song Srivalli from the movie Pushpa, Javed Ali’s soulful voice resonated with audiences, making it a standout track in the film’s music album.
- Tum Tak- Raanjhanaa (2013)
Javed Ali, along with Keerthi Sagathia and Pooja AV, captures the quirky romance between Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush in the soulful rendition of Tum Tak, composed by Grammy-winner AR Rahman.