Javed Ali Birthday: Did You Know Why the Singer Changed His Surname? 5 Facts, and Popular Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAVED ALI: Javed Ali, the famous Indian playback singer with a soulful voice that resonates with millions worldwide, celebrates his birthday today. While his melodious renditions have captivated audiences, there’s an intriguing aspect to his life that many might not be aware of - the reason behind his surname change. On his 41st birthday, let’s explore fascinating facts about Javed Ali, along with five of his most popular songs that have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Why Javed Ali changed his name?

Born as Javed Hussain in Delhi on July 5, 1982, Javed Ali hailed from a traditional Muslim family with a strong musical heritage. His father, Hamid Hussain, himself a classical musician, nurtured Javed’s musical talents from a young age.

During his early career, Javed Ali used the surname Hussain. However, under the guidance of renowned Ghazal Singer Ghulam Ali, Javed Ali changed his name to Javed Ali as a mark of tribute and respect to his guru, Ghulam Ali.

5 Facts About Javed Ali