Jeremy Renner Uses Motorist Scooter in FIRST Red Carpet Appearance After Snow Plow Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner makes a grand return to the red carpet after his snow plow accident. The actor, who was in a near-fatal accident back in the winter which broke 30 bones, walked the red carpet of his new series Rennervations. For the special night, Jeremy was seen dressed in a dapper tuxedo and walked out on the red carpet with a cane.

After walking the carpet for a bit, he turned toward a motorist scooter to help him move around and give media interviews. Speaking with Variety, Jeremy said, “I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right."

“I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here," he added.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that Renner had stepped out to help a family member get their car out of the snow using his Snowcat. It is stated that Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat to stop the vehicle from rolling but was crushed. Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being injured in Nevada.

A few days after the injury, Jeremy shared a picture from the hospital, thanking the staff for helping him through his recovery journey. At the time, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor had also extended his support and wished the Avengers star a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Rennervations will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here