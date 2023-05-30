Johnny Depp's Ankle Injury Puts Hollywood Vampires Show On Hold

Fans of actor Johnny Depp had been bracing themselves for his band Hollywood Vampires tour. However, the actor recently announced that he has suffered a fractured ankle, forcing him to hold his upcoming performances in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York. Edward Scissorhands actor shared the unfortunate news with his fans on his Instagram handle, expressing his sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by his injury. In a heartfelt statement, Depp revealed, “Dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better." The actor’s initial optimism about the injury improving was dashed as it took a turn for the worse, leading several medical professionals to strongly advise him to refrain from any activity for the time being.

Despite the setback, Johnny Depp reassured his devoted fans that he and his team are determined to make it up to them. He promised, “To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston, and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this Summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!"

Hollywood Vampires also shared the announcement on their official Twitter handle. They shared that “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is making waves in the film industry once again, as he has announced the cast of his upcoming directorial venture, Modi. This marks his return to the director’s chair after 25 years. Alongside his highly anticipated acting comeback in Jeanne du Barry, Depp revealed that he will be delving into the captivating story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in Modi.

According to Deadline, the film will be led by renowned Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, known for his remarkable performances in movies like John Wick: Chapter 2, The Best of Youth, and Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro. Joining Scamarcio will be the talented Pierre Niney and the legendary Al Pacino, adding to the star-studded cast. While the supporting cast is yet to be finalized, the film is scheduled to commence filming in Budapest later this fall.