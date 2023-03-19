Home / Entertainment / Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Malaika on Marriage Plans, Says 'Enjoying Pre-honeymoon...'; SRK-Gauri's Dance Takes Internet by Storm
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Malaika on Marriage Plans, Says 'Enjoying Pre-honeymoon...'; SRK-Gauri's Dance Takes Internet by Storm

March 19, 2023

Stormy Daniels Married Adult Film Star Barrett Blade Last Year as Trump Expects Arrest in Hush Money Case

Stormy Daniels tied the knot with her beau Barrett Blade, her fellow adult film star in a hush-hush ceremony last December. Read more, here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Saif Ali Khan Asks Her Why Is She Posing For The Paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she doesn’t want to draw a line between herself and the paparazzi and that really confuses Saif Ali Khan who wants to avoid them. Read more, here.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai Stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed Reunite for 'Barzakh', Poster of Series Unveiled

Fawad Khan will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-actress Sanam Saeed for the Barzakh, helmed by Churails fame Asim Abbasi and produced by Shailja Kejriwal. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the first poster at the Series Mania festival in France. Read more, here.

Malaika Arora Opens Up About Finding Love in Arjun Kapoor After Getting Divorced From Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora opened up about her marriage plans and also about dating someone younger than her. Read more, here.

RRR Fever Takes Over German Embassy, Staff Dances to Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu

With Naatu Naatu’s big win at the Oscars, the whole nation has been rejoicing. RRR’s most loved track has won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song Category. Now the German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann has celebrated the victory by dancing to the viral track with his team in Old Delhi. Read more, here.

Priyanka Chopra's Ex-Stylist Law Roach Reacts to 'Sample Size' Remark

During one of her media interactions, Priyanka Chopra called out one of her stylists for making her tear up for not being ‘sample sized.’ Though she refrained from revealing the identity of the designer, Law Roach admitted that her comment was directed at him. Read more, here.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates:Malaika Arora’s life is under constant public scrutiny and the actress keeps making the headlines- be it her professional commitments, her sartorial choices or her relationship. Recently, Malaika opened up about her marriage plans and also about dating someone younger than her. The actress has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan recently attended Alanna Panday’s wedding in Mumbai. Alanna is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. A video from the wedding party has gone viral, in which Shah Rukh is seen dancing with Gauri and Alanna’s mom Deanne Pandey.

With Naatu Naatu’s big win at the Oscars, the whole nation has been rejoicing. RRR’s most loved track has won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song Category. Now the German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann has celebrated the victory by dancing to the viral track with his team in Old Delhi.

In other news, Fawad Khan will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-actress Sanam Saeed. The series that has been titled Barzakh is helmed by Churails fame Asim Abbasi and produced by Shailja Kejriwal. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the first poster at the Series Mania festival in France which has rightly amped up the excitement of the fans.

It was just days ago when celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement in a now-deleted Instagram post. The 44-year-old explained that he needs some time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world to take focus on himself. During an interaction with People, Law Roach highlighted several incidents that have prompted him to take the massive step, and one of them is related to global diva Priyanka Chopra.

Stay tuned for more updates

