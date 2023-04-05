Kannada Film Agnyathavasi's Teaser To Be Released On This Date

The official poster of the upcoming Kannada film Agnyathavasi has been released. Now, the makers are all set to launch the teaser of the film on April 7. Headlining Rangayana Raghu in the lead role, the film is touted to be a murder mystery. Agnyathavasi also features Paavana Gowda, Siddu Moolimane, Ravishankar Gowda and Sharath Lohithashwa in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the ghats of Coorg and Chikmagalur, the film is soon going to enthral the audience with its exceptional storyline.

A few days ago, Paavana Gowda announced the release date of the teaser via her social media post. Check out the post here:

Last year, the actress shared a poster of the film on her social media handle. While sharing the post, she wrote, “This project feels so right at the right time. Excited and thankful to be working with Hemanth Rao and Janardhan Chikkanna and I promise to honour your belief in me by giving my absolute 100 per cent and doing great work."

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

On the professional front, Rangayana Raghu is best known for films including Paramathma, Hudugaru, Jarasandha and Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam. Some of his other notable projects include Gowli, Love Birds, Padavi Poorva, Dil Pasand, Kasthuri Mahal and Champion. Now, he has a few films in the pipeline including Night Curfew, Auto Manja, Tagaru Palya, Royal and Son of Muthanna, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Janardhan Chikkanna is known for directing films like Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha and Gultoo.

Talking about Raghu, filmmaker Hemanth Rao said last year, “Rangayana Raghu sir’s acting repertoire can be witnessed to the fullest. He’s a beast when it comes to celluloid and you can see that element in this film. The title is ably suited to what he plays in the film."

“Unfortunately, lead roles are often written for a specific category of performers, and those with a lot of experience and who are older than what we typically think of as a hero’s age never get to play the lead. The same rules apply to our top ladies as well. How frequently does a veteran actor star in the lead role?" Rao added.

" I’d like to see that alter. And for that reason, I decided to support the Agnatavasi tale. When the teaser, which will be released on April 7, you will also be able to see why I loved the writing, adds Hemanth, who named his flag after his mother Dakshayin," Rao further said.

