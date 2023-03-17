Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taapsee Reacts To Kangana's 'Sasti Copy' Jibe; Kapil Sharma Shines In Zwigato

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up about whether she will ever talk to Kangana again after their infamous spat on Twitter. Read More
Following a successful run at international film festivals, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is finally in theatres now. Directed by Nandita Das, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday night which was attended by several celebrities. Check out the pictures here.
Dalljiet Kaur has shared more pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The actress will tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil on March 18.
On Friday, a quirky video of Ranbir Kapoor enacting all the popular memes floating around on the internet, emerged online. Watch, here.
Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty has called their mother ‘the strongest’ after Sunanda Shetty underwent surgery. Read the full story, here.
Saif Ali Khan has congratulated the makers of RRR for Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win. He also claimed the song’s catchy choreography and called it ‘crazy’. Read more here.
Kannada star Upendra Rao believes that stardom isn’t just restricted to South film industry and Bollywood superstar like Salman Khan too enjoys massive fan following. Read his full interview, here.
Fans have gathered at the Delhi airport to welcome RRR star Ram Charan. He is returning from the US after RRR’s historic Oscars win.
Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Their pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Mehendi ceremony. Read more here.
After winning the Oscar, The Elephant Whispers’ producer Guneet Monga has returned to India. She was snapped at the airport on Friday morning when she said, “the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic."
Shehnaaz Gill attended Zwigato movie screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. The Punjabi heartthrob sported an orange outfit for the occasion and looked absolutely stunning.
Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first child together. However, the couple has not issued any official statement so far. Read more here.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also attended Shweta Nanda Bachchan’s 49th birthday celebration. Check out their video here:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped by the paparazzi on late Thursday night as they attended Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash in Mumbai.
Taapsee Pannu has finally revealed if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut after the latter’s ‘sasti (cheap)’ jibe. In a recent interview, she mentioned that if she meets the Manikarnika actress, she will say hello to her. Read more here.
Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is finally in theatres today i.e on March 17. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Kapil conveys the frustration of a working, middle-class man seamlessly, making him all things relatable. If this is how he performs with no humourous strings attached, Kapil should experiment more. Shahana as the demure but aspirational wife makes you want to root for her and her happiness.”
In some other news, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped by the paparazzi on late Thursday night as they attended Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, the Shershaah stars were seen leaving from the venue after the party. Sidharth held his ladylove close as they together waved at the paparazzi. Sidharth looked dapper in a grey shirt paired with black trousers. On the other hand, Kiara sported a floral print outfit and looked gorgeous as ever.
Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth also have a reason to celebrate. They are expecting their first child together. Even though the couple has not issued any official statement so far, on Thursday, Ishita was snapped by the paparazzi when her baby bump caught everyone’s attention.
