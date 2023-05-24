Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 Gears Up For OTT Release; To Start Streaming From June 23

After a successful run at the box-office, John Wick: Chapter 4 is ready to load and fire exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. This record-breaker is back on screens to immerse one in a world of unrelenting action and thrill as John Wick gears up for one of the deadliest missions of his life. Packed with high-speed car chases, intense gunfights and the ever-amazing Keanu Reeves, the new chapter promises to get the audience’s heart ‘racing’ like never before. Mark your calendars for June 23, 2023 and get ready for the action-packed tale of bullets and revenge - Keanu Reeves is all set to thrill his fans once again, but this time from the comfort of their homes.

Filmed over the most exquisite landmarks of the world; be it The National Art Center in Tokyo or the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan, John Wick: Chapter 4 was a visual treat to all audiences alike. Capturing the true essence of director Chad Stahelski’s genius, it won fans all over.

Talking about his inspiration behind the film and the iconic locations it was shot at, Director Chad Stahelski said, “I would just say it’s kinda the conclusion to everything we’ve worked for in the last nine and a half years. Wow! Trying to tie in all three previous films into this one. It’s pretty cool when you get to travel the world and I was always inspired by the early James Bond movies about how they took you places and they made you really think about the world and places you want to go and inspire you. And so we just wanted to do the same thing. Hopefully somebody will see it and go ‘I want to go there."

John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters topped other major releases like Black Adam, Top Gun Maverick, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and The Batman assuring Hollywood fans all over the country that the Boogeyman’s legacy lives on.