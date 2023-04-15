Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Adhyayan Suman Opts Out Despite Being Offered a 'Humungous Amount' Because...

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the thrilling reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, has a massive fan base. Every season of the show has been a success, featuring celebrity contestants who have bravely battled challenging stunts. The strongest daredevils have lifted the trophy, winning the hearts of viewers.

It was recently speculated that actor Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman, would appear on the upcoming thirteenth season of the show. However, it has now been revealed that Adhyayan has decided not to participate in the show, following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who also recently turned down the opportunity. Despite turning down an offer to appear on Bigg Boss due to its controversial nature, Adhyayan had expressed interest in joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But according to ETimes, the actor was faced with a dilemma when he received an offer for a major OTT project. Ultimately, he made the decision to opt for the latter.

The actor revealed in the interview, “It was a humungous offer. I would have been the highest paid actor of all the 13 seasons. I will miss working with Rohit sir. I hope I will get to do it, next year."

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Adhyayan Suman had shed light on how his father’s talk show, Movers and Shakers, may have hindered his prospects in the film industry. He disclosed that his father’s comments on the show offended certain individuals, causing them to hold a grudge against him. As a result, Adhyayan has encountered multiple rejections throughout his career.

“I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges that ‘Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari’. There was neither any personal attacks nor he used any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were very fragile perhaps, and they took it personally. And thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge," he told Hindustan Times.

