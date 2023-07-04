Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Archana Gautam Taunts Shiv Thakare, Says 'Bigg Boss Samajh Liya Kya'

The most awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to begin airing from July 15. Ahead of the same, the makers dropped an exciting promo clip, that is surely keeping fans on their toes. In the video, Shiv Thakare is seen performing various stunts, to complete the tasks.

The video, then features Archana Gautam who looks at Shiv performing tasks and comments, “Beizzati bahut ho gayi, Aage badge hai." She then joked and added, “BiggBoss samjh liya kya."

Have a look at the video:

Shiv Thakare, who previously won hearts by appearing in several reality shows, is surely taking the entertainment world by storm as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Braving daring challenges, Shiv is putting his best foot forward to emerge as a winner in the upcoming show. Shiv earlier expressed his heartfelt desire to win the show for his mentor and former Roadies Gang Leader Prince Narula.

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that a diverse lineup of celebrities will participate the show. The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand. Shalin Bhanot was also offered the show during Bigg Boss 16’s finale week. However, he rejected it because of his fears of creepy crawlies.