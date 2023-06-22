Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: When And Where To Watch, Confirmed Contestants And Everything You Need To Know

Fans are buzzing with excitement as they await the chance to witness their favourite celebrity contestants face their fears head-on in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. With a dynamic cast from various backgrounds, this thrilling show promises adrenaline-pumping stunts that will push their limits both physically and mentally. Leading the pack as the host, Rohit Shetty will inspire and encourage the contestants to surpass their boundaries. Ahead of the show’s premiere, here is everything you need to know about the date, time, and names of the confirmed contestant who will be seen in the upcoming season.

When/Where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

KKK13 is scheduled to premiere on July 15, 2023. The show will air on the popular Indian television channel Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. It will also be available on the channel’s digital platform, Voot Select.

Confirmed List of Contestants in KKK13:

This year’s contestant list includes a plethora of well-known names.

Rohit Bose Roy:

Known for his roles in popular shows like Swabhimaan and Kkusum, Rohit Bose Roy will bring his talent and charm to the Khatron Ke Khiladi sets.

Arjit Taneja:

He started his career with the popular show Splitsvilla. Arjit Taneja has made a mark in the television industry with notable appearances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Bahu Begum.

Shiv Thakare:

Shiv Thakare, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 16, is all set to showcase his courage and determination on the challenging tasks of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Archana Gautam:

Archana Gautam, who also appeared in Bigg Boss 16, is set to demonstrate her resilience and fearlessness in the upcoming season.

Aishwarya Sharma:

After earning fame from the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma is ready to showcase her determination and adventurous spirit on the show.

Nyrra M Banerji:

Nyrra M Banerji is known for her performances in shows like Divya Drishti and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Daisy Shah:

The Bollywood actress, who starred alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho and featured in several other films, is set to make her television debut with this show.

Sheezan Khan:

With previous appearances in popular shows like Jodha Akbar, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, Sheezan Khan is ready to push his limits and take on the thrilling tasks of the show.

Rashmeet Kaur:

Renowned for her soulful voice and dedicated fan base, Rashmeet Kaur is ready to showcase her versatility beyond singing by fearlessly tackling challenging stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Anjum Fakih:

Known for her impactful roles in shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Devanshi, and Kundali Bhagya, Anjum Fakih is now prepared to unveil her adventurous side and conquer her fears.

Ruhi Chaturvedi:

Best known for her portrayal of Sherlyn in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, Ruhi Chaturvedi is prepared to embrace new challenges on the show.

Anjali Anand:

Having captivated the audience with her performance as Lovely in the popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Anjali Anand is now set to amaze viewers in a completely different avatar, taking on exciting challenges.

Soundous Moufakir:

Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir, who has previously appeared on shows like Roadies X9 and Splitsvilla X4, will also join the team.

Dino James:

Rapper Dino James, who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, is determined to prove his mettle and entertain viewers in the show.