Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Salman Khan Film

After a successful theatrical release, Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be now heading for an OTT release. The film is set to stream on ZEE5 from June 23. The family drama also features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari. The Farhad Samji directorial also has a cameo of Telugu star Ram Charan.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote, “Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @ZEE5India #BhaijaanOnZEE5." Actor Daggubati Venkatesh said, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a fun filled family drama. This film is crafted with a lot of love from everyone involved. With its digital release, we are really looking forward to the audience response Globally." He added, “Working with Salman was an amazing experience. It was like homecoming."

Advertisement

Take a look here