Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant: Scott Disick Feels a Little 'Sting', Travis Barker's Ex Sends Love

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder, who was quite vocal about her struggle with IVF treatments, revealed the big news with the help of a handwritten sign. With “Travis I’m pregnant" written in bold, Kourtney held up the sign during Travis’ Los Angeles concert with Blink-182. Ever since then, the couple has been overwhelmed with sweet responses which include the duo’s exes. Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick has been supportive of her maternity journey.

The ex-couple share three children together Reign, 8, Penelope, 10, and Mason, 13. Now, ET Online suggests it “stings" a little for him but he is happy for Kourtney, who he dated nearly for a decade before parting ways. If the report is to be believed, Scott’s also trying to take care of himself and is focused on moving on. A source close to him told the portal, “Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself. It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Meanwhile, Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler reacted to the news publicly on social media. The acclaimed drummer shares two children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 19 with the former Miss USA contestant. Travis has also been a stepdad to Shanna’s daughter Atiana. It was a fan who gauged her response to the big update in one of her latest Instagram posts. The model confirmed she already knew about the pregnancy. “I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me," she wrote in response.

While talking to ET Online, Shanna Moakler wished for the soon parents-to-be to have a great experience together. “I’m very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing a new life to the world," said the model. Notably, the newborn will be Kourtney’s fourth and Travis’ third child but their first as a couple.

The good news was confirmed in an adorable video that comes from the concert. In the clip, Kourtney in an all-black ensemble cheered on for her husband while holding up the handwritten sign. She smiled and jumped when the camera focused on her. A Blink-182 bandmate holding up a mic can be heard saying, “Someone’s having a baby." Meanwhile, Travis looked surprised to watch Kourtney’s face displayed on the big screen. The drummer then made his way to embrace the mommy-to-be in a warm hug.