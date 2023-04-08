Kushboo Sundar Hospitalised Following 'Acute' Body Ache, 'Extreme' Weakness

Actress-politician Kushboo Sundar’s latest tweet has been making her fans concerned. The Tamil star who was recently appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women has been admitted to the hospital after suffering from a high fever. Not so long ago, the 52-year-old tweeted a cautionary note on the microblogging platform urging netizens to take necessary precautions and stay safe amid rising coronavirus cases. Days after the tweet, Kushboo seems to have contracted the flu, resulting in her immediate hospital admission. Annaatthe actress on April 7, dropped a couple of pictures on Twitter, sharing her health update. Although it is not confirmed as of yet whether Khushboo has contracted COVID-19.

In her tweet, Kushboo revealed that she was suffering from an acute “body ache" accompanied by extreme “weakness". She further urged Twitterati to take care of their health, emphasising the need to identify the tell-tale signs of one’s worsening health condition. “Like I was saying, the flu is bad. It has taken its toll on me. Admitted to a very high fever, killing body aches and weakness," read her tweet.

Advertisement

“Fortunately, in good hands at Apollo Hyderabad. Please do not ignore signs when your body says to slow down. On the road to recovery, but a long way to go," she concluded.

The pictures from the hospital premises captured Kushboo lying on a hospital bed, with only one-half of her face visible. The curtains inside the room were drawn, while a saline bag was also seen mounted on an IV stand. The Twitter post took hardly any time to reach social media users. Well-wishers and members of the film and political fraternity wished Kushboo a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Political analyst Tehnseen Poonawalla’s encouraging comment read, “Sending you lots of love and good health wishes. You will have a super speedy recovery. Please take care of yourself and ping me if you need anything. Lots of love and positive vibes and energies." Meanwhile, film director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Please take good care." “Get well soon Khushboo ji. Wishing you a speedy recovery," penned film critic Taran Adarsh.

Advertisement

Kushboo Sundar started her film career as a child artist with the widely-acclaimed 1980 movie The Burning Train. She soon became a household name in the South film industry starring in films including Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, Ranadheera, Nattamai and Annaamalai among others. Her entry into politics happened in 2010.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here