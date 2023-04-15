Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Getting To Know Each Other', Reveals Source Close To Jenner

If there’s one thing that gets the gossip mill spinning faster than anything in this world, it’s the news of a hot new celebrity couple. And if recent rumours are anything to go by, we might just have a new power couple on our hands in Hollywood: social media influencer Kylie Jenner and American actor Timothée Chalamet. According to sources close to Kylie, the makeup mogul has been spending time with none other than the acclaimed actor and heartthrob Timothée, reported People Magazine. While it might seem like an unlikely pairing at first, both stars are no strangers to the world of high-profile romance: Kylie has had her fair share of headline-making relationships, including an on-and-off romance with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two kids, while Timothée has been linked to a string of famous stars, including Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González

According to a source close to Kylie, reported People, the reality star and the Academy Award-nominee are “hanging out and getting to know each other." Fans of the two stars have been speculating about a possible romance since celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi reported an anonymous tip that Timothée “has a new girl" last Thursday, naming Kylie as the mystery woman. TMZ then photographed Kylie’s Range Rover parked in Timothée’s driveway a week later, adding fuel to the rumours.

While reps for both Kylie and Timothée are yet to confirm or deny the relationship, a video from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Fashion Week show in January has resurfaced on social media, showing the two stars interacting.

According to sources, Timothée attended an art show in Los Angeles where Kylie’s security guards provided him with a ride in the back of her Lincoln Navigator. The two stars then reportedly went to Tito's Tacos together, where guards brought food to the backseat. DeuxMoi’s sources claim that

Kylie and Timothée have been seeing each other for months in private, with one source even claiming to have been with them during Jenner’s New Year’s Eve trip to Aspen, CO. Another source alleges to have known about the possible romance since January’s Paris Fashion Week, reported Elle.

As fans eagerly wait for confirmation of this potential new Hollywood power couple, it’s safe to say that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have both had successful careers in their respective fields.

