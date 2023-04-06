Kylie Jenner's Poolside Golden Hour Glam Is Pure Perfection In Latest Instagram Post

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential celebrities on social media. With a following of over 386 million, she is a trendsetter, and her latest post is proof of that. The stunning makeup mogul and E! reality TV star has left her fans mesmerized with a new golden bikini that she is sporting in a set of pictures she shared on her Instagram handle. The post has already gone viral, racking up millions of likes. In the photos, Kylie can be seen apparently lounging by the poolside, soaking up the sun in her golden bikini, looking absolutely gorgeous and radiant. She has captioned the post “golden hour baby," which perfectly describes the warm, golden hue that the sun is casting on her skin.

The bikini, which is from her half-sister Khloe Kardashian's clothing line, Good American, has become an instant hit with the fans since Kylie's post. People have been raving about the stunning design, which perfectly complements Kylie. The swimsuit features a high-leg cut, a classic triangle top, and a unique metallic finish that is perfect for making a statement by the poolside.

The picture has caused a stir on social media, with fans and followers showering the young entrepreneur with compliments and praise for her incredible looks and enviable style. Emma Grede, the Co-Founder and CEO of Good American commented, “Oh you make Good American look GOOD!” “She’s so pretty, I can’t,” wrote a fan. “You are shining golden baby,” read another comment.

Kylie Jenner also made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The reality TV star delighted fans by sharing a series of backstage pictures from the Coperni show on Monday, showcasing herself in front of a wall adorned with her own selfies. Her stunning outfit enhanced her appearance, featuring a black leather halter-neck bra top paired with a matching jacket consisting solely of sleeves, along with low-rise black pants. She completed the look with neon yellow earrings and a silver ring while keeping her makeup minimal and rosy.

Kylie struck a side pose in one photo and held her hand over her body while looking directly at the camera in another. The background was filled with various selfies of the diva. Additional pictures revealed the star getting ready for the event, including one of her posing in a bathrobe and holding a placard bearing her name and photo. Kylie captioned them with “Coperni backstage.

These backstage shots were taken during Coperni's fall 2023 fashion show in Paris.

