Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Sumeet Sachdev Loses 15 Kg For New Show Chashni

Do you remember Sumeet Sachdev who played Gautam Virani in the hit TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? The actor has now undergone a massive weight loss transformation which has surprised everyone. Sumeet who was popularly known on the show as Gomzi has shared his dapper salt-and-pepper looks which have set the internet on fire and gone viral on Instagram.

Posting a few pictures on his Instagram handle in a mint green suit, the actor shared that he lost 15 kilograms. While sharing the pictures he wrote, “Sum(m)er is here. In calm green, pristine white and naughty red. Hope that’s what the season is."

Those who are wondering why he has lost so much weight suddenly, we are here to help you. Sumeet shed almost 15 kilograms to play a pivotal role in the TV show Chashni which premiered on March 9. He has grown his hair long and increased the density of his beard for the show. He will be seen playing the antagonist Sumer Babbar, the father of Sai Ketan Rao aka Raunaq, in the show.

Earlier, on March 25, Sumeet shared photos from the sets and talked about his transformation. He captioned the pictures as, “Hair length - Stubble density - Salt & Pepper intensity ALL FINALISED & yes, 15 kilos lighter to step into a new character for you all. This is him sitting casually in his backyard - doesn’t happen often."

On the professional front, Sumeet was seen in a full-fledged role in 2019 in the TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. He was last seen on C.I.D.- Daya Ek Hathyara in an episode. Now, he’s back on TV with Chashni, which premiered earlier this month. Fans are still waiting for his appearance on the show.

