Lata Mangeshkar Was Present At My 1st Recording To Encourage Me: Runa Laila

Bangladeshi veteran singer Runa Laila is known for songs, including Dil Tera Deewana, Mera Babu Chhail Chhabila and Dama Dam Mast Qalandar, among so many others. The singer has many fond memories while she worked in the Indian cinema. She also shared a special bond with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar along with big names from the industry. Did you know that in Runa’s first recording, Lata Mangeshkar was present?

In an interview with Etimes, Runa shared that her very first recording was with music composer Kalyanji-Anandji for the title song of a movie called Ek Se Badhkar Ek. “Lata Mangeshkar was present during that recording and she gave her blessings to me. It was like a dream come true when Lata didi came across, blessed me and offered me a bouquet!" she shared.

In a candid chat with Filmfare in 2012 as well, Runa shared a lot of deets. At that time, the rumour mills alleged that the Mangeshkar sisters jeopardised Runa’s career which she declined and reasoned out that she didn’t want to migrate to Mumbai for being a playback singer in Hindi cinema.

Runa also shared that she and Lata Mangeshkar were longtime friends. “Lata ji calls me every time she hears I’m in town and invites me over for lunch or dinner. Asha ji (Asha Bhosle) too has become a close friend after our association with Sur Kshetra. We talk almost daily," she added.

Since 1974, Runa has performed at events in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The singer shared that it was her lifelong ambition to meet Lata Mangeshkar and was surprised to see her backstage at one of her rehearsals. “She hugged me and sat through the programme as well. Having her in the audience was quite encouraging," she added.

The singer also revealed that her tryst with Indian films came about after a chance meeting with music director Jaidev in Delhi at a party hosted by music connoisseur Ashok Khanna.

She recalled that Jaidev took her under his wings and made Runa sing songs from every genre. Jaidev also gave her the opportunity to sing at the inauguration of Doordarshan. “I still remember the occasion. Hemant Kumar sang some songs, and Dilip Saab (Kumar) recited poetry… I was overwhelmed meeting such stalwarts," she said.

