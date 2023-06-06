Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma And Neena Gupta Set The Tone For A Fun Rom-Com

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome. The streaming giant unveiled the teaser for the movie on Tuesday morning.

In the teaser, Neena Gupta jokingly asks, “Before buying a car, don’t you go for a test drive? So why not have a test drive before marriage?" The witty dialogue leaves Kajol bursting into laughter while Vijay Varma and Mrunal Thakur feel a bit embarrassed.

According to Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, the highly praised and Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories is back with four gripping new stories. These stories are crafted by credible directors in the industry. The first set of stories from this series sparked significant discussions, and this new collection takes it even further with more innovative, multicultural, and progressive narratives from different parts of India.