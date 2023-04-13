Lyricist Vairamuthu’s Gives A Shout Out To Director Bala

Popular Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu has generated tremendous buzz on social media with his recent tweet. The veteran lyricist has given a shout out to filmmaker Bala. Reports suggest that Vairamuthu was impressed when director Bala narrated his film’s story to him. So it isn’t surprising to see Vairamuthu praising Bala on Twitter. In his tweet, the popular poet assured director Bala that the fire in him will never go down and that he will write exceptional songs for the film. Vairamuthu’s tweet is in the form of a poem and is written in Tamil.

The tweet can be loosely translated as, “Bala, you searched and reached me. I was stunned hearing the story you narrated. You will succeed for sure, when there is a quest in the body and dreams in your mind, art will never let you down. In five songs, you beautifully paved way for five forms of Tamil. I will carve invincible weapons for you. Blessings."

Vairamuthu’s tweet has gained traction on the microblogging site. Many film buffs have praised the veteran poet for his thoughtful gesture.

Bala is one of the most talented filmmakers in the South film industry. He is currently working on Vanangaan. In December last year, this project was in the news after director Bala confirmed that Suriya had opted out of the film due to creative differences. Consequently, it was reported that actor Arun Vijay was cast in place of Suriya and that the film will go on floors in February 2023.

After Suriya’s production house also backed out of the film, director Bala decided to bankroll the film under his own banner. This film will also star Telugu actor Krithi Shetty and Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.

