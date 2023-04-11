Madhuri Dixit To Shefali Shah, Actresses With Memorable Roles In OTT After Bollywood

OTT platforms have become a mainstream source of entertainment for the people of India. While theatres have their charm, more and more people are becoming comfortable with the idea of not having to move an inch and still being able to watch new films on their couches. This has led to major names in the industry slowly shifting towards the OTT space and accepting the fact that the meaning of small-screen entertainment has now broadened.

Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Shefali Shah, Yami Gautam and more had already established their names in the film industry. But lately, they have increasingly appeared in OTT projects. Here is a list of actresses who have appeared in OTT films and series following appearances in Bollywood:

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah etched her name in people’s hearts with her performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix show Delhi Crime. Her portrayal as the DCP was lauded by critics and audiences. Fans were taken aback to see Shefali pull off such a different role with such ease on the OTT platform.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri has long been the heartthrob of millions of fans in India. The actress is renowned for her dances and expressions. However, Madhuri changed her image with the Drama series Fame Game which was released on Netflix last year. She played the role of an actress named Anamika Anand in the show and won hearts.

Yami Gautam

From Kaabil to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanam Re and Vicky Donor, Yami has given some of the most impeccable performances on the silver screen. However, recently she has done a lot of OTT projects and people have been loving her work. Some of the most amazing performances that she gave were for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, A Thursday and Lost.

Radhika Apte

Along with giving some of the most memorable performances on the silver screen for movies like Parched, Andhadhun, Pad Man, Kabali, Hunterrr and Shor In The City, Radhika Apte has made a name for herself in the OTT world. Some of her best performances were in projects like Raat Akeli hai, Monica, O My Darling, and Lust Stories.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita has long been a Bollywood favourite but since the first season of Aarya debuted on Hotstar in 2020, the actress has shined bright in her role as the titular protagonist. From having badass moments in the show to being a caring mother, Sushmita has shown a range that she has never gotten a chance to showcase in the film industry.

