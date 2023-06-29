Trends :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » Entertainment » Madonna Hospitalized for Several Days, 'Celebrations' Tour Postponed: Manager

Madonna Hospitalized for Several Days, 'Celebrations' Tour Postponed: Manager

Oseary said the pop icon's "Celebrations" tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, was postponed until further notice

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 02:12 IST

United States of America (USA)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Madonna performs. (Reuters)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Madonna performs. (Reuters)

Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement Wednesday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he said. “A full recovery is expected."

Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon’s “Celebrations" tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.

The global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to her more than four-decade long career.

Advertisement

Stops in the United States were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

She was then slated to continue in Europe into the fall, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris.

RELATED NEWS

The Grammy-winning megastar behind classics including “Like a Virgin" has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music’s top stars.

In his statement on social media, her manager vowed to provide more information when available, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: June 29, 2023, 01:48 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 02:12 IST
Read More
Install
App