Mahi V Raghava's Save the Tigers To Release On This Date

Save the Tigers is a hilarious and sarcastic drama from Yatra and Anando Brahma fam director Mahi V Raghava (and Pradeep Advaitham). Teja Kakumanu is the director of the Telugu web show, which will begin streaming online by the end of April month. Mahi will finally make his digital debut with this web show. In the teaser of the show, makers have referred to men as tigers.

The web show created by Mahi V Raghava, Save the Tigers is a humorous and satire based drama that involves the lives of three couples, Ganta Ravi and Hymavathi (essayed by Priyadarshi and Jordaar Sujatha), Goutam and Madhuri (portrayed by Abhinav Gomattam and Pavani Gangireddy), Vikram and Rekha (played by Chaitanya Krishna and Deviyani) respectively. The show will take the viewers into the world of three husbands who are quite frustrated. They chance upon each other unexpectedly and form a strong bond over their similar problems in marriage. The story is a roller coaster of events that happen after a video of their drunken rants at a bar goes viral on the internet.

Creator Mahi V Raghava will be introducing viewers to a clean yet satirical drama. Currently, as OTTs are in vogue, audiences will be able to enjoy good content from their home. At the same time, in the two Telugu-speaking states, theatres are not available for small films. Hence, the team hopes that the comedy-drama wins the hearts of the people. The show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 27.

Mahi V Raghav is known for making content-driven movies. He initially started off his career as a producer for the film Villagelo Vinayakudu (2009). He donned the hat of the director in the Telugu movie Paathshala (2014) and then in Anando Brahma. He also made a blockbuster-hit movie titled Yatra with Mammootty as the protagonist and also starred Anasuya Bharadwaj. It was the story of an Indian politician who, as a part of his election campaign, embarks on a 900-mile walk to interact with the people. For Save the Tigers, he will be backing the show under his production banner named Three Autumn Leaves.

