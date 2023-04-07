Home » Entertainment » 'Make PAPPA Proud': Riteish Deshmukh's Heartfelt Note On Brother's Birthday

'Make PAPPA Proud': Riteish Deshmukh's Heartfelt Note On Brother's Birthday

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh is the youngest son of former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Advertisement

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 15:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Riteish Deshmukh gave a glimpse into his early years with his two brothers.
Riteish Deshmukh gave a glimpse into his early years with his two brothers.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh keeps treating his fans with some amazing fun content on social media. But this time, we have something different as he posted a cute birthday message for his younger brother Dhiraj Deshmukh. Following the tradition of Throwback Thursday, the actor gave his fans a glimpse into his early years with his two brothers.

In the pictures, all three siblings can be seen striking a stylish pose and embracing one another. Riteish, however, steals the show in white pants and a red T-shirt. Sharing the post, Riteish penned down a heartfelt note for his brother that read, “My dearest Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, we are always on your left and right your forever shields, Happy Birthday! Have a great one. Keep doing the good work you are doing and make PAPPA proud."

To this Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, who also serves as an MLA of the Indian National Congress, commented, “To have you both is a blessing I thank god each day for, thank you for ur best wishes."

Advertisement

Amit Deshmukh, a minister, and Riteish Deshmukh, an actor, are his two older siblings.

RELATED NEWS

In addition, Riteish Deshmukh, who has a close relationship with his family, shared a funny video of himself making faces at the birthday boy. “Happy Birthday Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh….. have a stupendous one," he wrote as the caption for the video.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh recently made his directorial debut with his Marathi film Ved. In addition to Riteish and Genelia’s undeniable chemistry, Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in the movie. Additionally, with this, Genelia debuted in Marathi cinema.

Advertisement

Ved is currently the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and given the current trend, it has a chance to surpass even Sairat as the most successful Marathi film.

Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem will join Riteish in the upcoming horror comedy Kakuda.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 15:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Jubilee Screening, See Pics