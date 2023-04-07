'Make PAPPA Proud': Riteish Deshmukh's Heartfelt Note On Brother's Birthday

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh keeps treating his fans with some amazing fun content on social media. But this time, we have something different as he posted a cute birthday message for his younger brother Dhiraj Deshmukh. Following the tradition of Throwback Thursday, the actor gave his fans a glimpse into his early years with his two brothers.

In the pictures, all three siblings can be seen striking a stylish pose and embracing one another. Riteish, however, steals the show in white pants and a red T-shirt. Sharing the post, Riteish penned down a heartfelt note for his brother that read, “My dearest Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, we are always on your left and right your forever shields, Happy Birthday! Have a great one. Keep doing the good work you are doing and make PAPPA proud."

To this Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, who also serves as an MLA of the Indian National Congress, commented, “To have you both is a blessing I thank god each day for, thank you for ur best wishes."

Advertisement

Amit Deshmukh, a minister, and Riteish Deshmukh, an actor, are his two older siblings.

In addition, Riteish Deshmukh, who has a close relationship with his family, shared a funny video of himself making faces at the birthday boy. “Happy Birthday Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh….. have a stupendous one," he wrote as the caption for the video.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh recently made his directorial debut with his Marathi film Ved. In addition to Riteish and Genelia’s undeniable chemistry, Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance in the movie. Additionally, with this, Genelia debuted in Marathi cinema.

Advertisement

Ved is currently the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and given the current trend, it has a chance to surpass even Sairat as the most successful Marathi film.

Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem will join Riteish in the upcoming horror comedy Kakuda.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here