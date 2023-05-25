Makers Of Kshetrapati Release New Motion Poster On Lead Naveen Shankar's Birthday

Kannada star Naveen Shankar is celebrating his 35th birthday today. The actor rose to fame with the movie Gultoo. Recently, he once again charmed his way into our hearts as Bali in the movie Gurudev Hoysala. Meanwhile, Dharani Mandala was another one of his praiseworthy dramas. Up next, the Kannada star has signed up to play the lead in the film Kshethrapati. Directed by filmmaker Srikant Katagi, the movie will show Archana Jois as the leading lady opposite Naveen Shankar.

Commemorating the actor’s birthday, the makers of his next released a fresh glimpse of the drama. Sharing the powerful clip, the star wrote on his Instagram handle, “#kshethrapathi Right Fight For The Right Begins This July…May your love and blessings be there." The hard-hitting poster of the movie features a rural backdrop where the village seems to be on fire. In the meantime, the villages are preparing to fight the latest evil to befall their home.

Going by the reports, the venture is based on the story of North Karnataka and will shed light on the struggle of the locals. The drama is likely to focus on the agrarian crisis. KGF fame Archana Jois will essay the character of a journalist in her next.

While the music for Kshetrapat=i has been rendered by Ravi Basrur, YBV Shiva Sagar has looked after the camera work of the movie.

Along with Kshetrapati, Naveen Shankar will also be seen in a crucial role in the upcoming drama, Nodidavaru Enanthare. During an interaction with Cinema Express, the star revealed that the movie’s story has been penned from a woman’s perspective. He further shared his views on collaborating with the debutant directors for his projects. He said that the debut directors are honest towards their first film and strongly wish to make it a success, “I consider working with a new director as mutually beneficial."