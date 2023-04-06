Makers Of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Lock Its Release Date

South superstar Prabhas has proudly created a name for himself after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films. Many box office records were broken in India by the two movies as they made noise across the country and received rave reviews from critics as well. The success of the movies enabled him to gain a sizable fan base among Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-speaking viewers.

His recent movies, though, have not been financially successful. But his upcoming action drama movie Salaar can be yet another game changer for the actor’s career. The action movie directed by Prashanth Neel is another high-budget movie by the actor. The movie with a budget of Rs 250 crore also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi and Shruti Haasan. It will tentatively hit the silver screens on September 28. Sharing an update on Salaar, Homable Films wrote on Instagram, “The Most Violent Man is coming soon with the full package to blow your mind on Sep 28th, 2023. Hello @royalchallengersbangalore, let’s unleash the Rebel mode this year." It is the first motion poster from Salaar that promises the audience a thrilling and exciting journey. Take a look:

Fans couldn’t keep their calm and reacted to the update. A user wrote, “Finally the wait is over! Beast is here. Another blockbuster movie of Prabhas- The Great after Baahubali." Another fan of Prabhas commented, “This is what I was waiting for! Prabhas as Salaar is here to unleash the most violent and rebellious person hidden inside. I am sure he will explore all the potential hidden inside him after this movie. Kudos to the team."

On the work front, with a staggering budget of more than Rs 400 crore, Prabhas has joined Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Prabhas is still the actor that every filmmaker wants, despite his recent movie, Radhe Shyam, being a colossal failure at the box office. It is reported that Project K will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others.

Further, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will helm Prabhas’ 25th movie Spirit. The movie will be produced by UV Creations, T Series and Bhadrakali Picture. If media reports are to be trusted then Prabhas is asking for Rs 100 crore for his forthcoming venture.

