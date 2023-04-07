Makers of Suriya's Next To Reveal Its Title Soon, Know More

Suriya is currently working on one of his most much-awaited movies. He is working on an epic historical fantasy movie with director Siruthai Siva, and the project has been in the works for over a year. According to the most recent reports, the movie will be released in 10 languages. The movie will receive an official title soon and the makers will also announce the release date. Suriya fans are thrilled about this long-awaited release because it is being made on a much larger scale than ever attempted in Tamil cinema.

The official account of Studio Green has tweeted about the same, writing, “A Mighty Valiant Saga in 10 Languages!!! Most Expected #Suriya42 Title + Release Date Announcement on 16th April, Sunday, 9.05 am. Warrior is coming to the storm."

The director and actor’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 42, will be their biggest to date and is being marketed as an epic. The production team hasn’t disclosed any information about the plot or other aspects of the movie, though. The cast and crew of the movie, which is being co-financed by UV Creations and Studio Green, have taken extra care to keep any information or work-in-progress under wraps. There have been rumours that the movie’s plot develops over several periods, shifting between them. According to reports, the majority of the present-day segments have been filmed, and the team is preparing for the historical segments to be shot in the next few days.

Disha Patani and Suriya will share the lead role in the movie. Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Redin Kingsley, Anand Raj, and Ravi Raghavendra all play significant supporting roles along with the rest of the ensemble cast. Vetri Palanisamy will serve as the film’s cinematographer, and Devi Sri Prasad will be in charge of the music department. The team will make the title reveal public on April 16 at 9:05 AM on a Sunday. In the days to come, there will likely be a ton more updates for fans of the movie.

Suriya was seen playing the character of Rolex in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. The film was released on June 3 last year. The movie enjoyed a remarkable run of more than 100 days on the big screen and went on to earn the most money of any Tamil movie this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller brought in over an astounding Rs 442 crores at the global box office.

