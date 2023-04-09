Malaika Arora Shocked After Man Interrupts and Drops Her Phone, Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora doesn’t need any introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses and has a huge fan following. She has been in news currently following her marriage plans. Well, the actress was today spotted Easter festival with Geeta Kapoor at Terence Lewis’s brunch. But a small accident happened which left her in shock for a few minutes.

The video has been going on social media. She is seen talking to Geeta Kapoor when a man in a red shirt interrupted her and dropped her phone. The actress was left in a shocked state but the man is seen picking up the phone from the ground and handing it over to Malaika Arora. Fortunately, no damage was caused to the phone. The actress did not lose her calm and was seen in a cool state.



The actress was looking radiant in a yellow colour dress. She completed her look with a bun and red colour lipstick. She also wore a golden colour ballerina.

Earlier, a video of Producer Ritesh Sidhwani trying to hold Malaika Arora’s hand after he confused her for his wife Dolly Sidhwani has also gone viral. The trio was seen leaving a party when the incident took place. In the video, Malaika Arora was joined by Ritesh and Dolly. Ritesh was busy talking on the phone while he reached out for his wife’s hand. He got confused about Malaika’s hand for Dolly’s hand and tried to hold it.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality TV show, Moving in with Malaika. She also appeared in a music video, Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa.

