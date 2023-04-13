Malayalam Actress Shakeela Feels Mammootty Indirectly Involved In Banning Her Films

Shakeela is a well-known actress, who is known for her stint in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She also dominated headlines for her participation in Cooku with Comali Season 2. Recently, she is in the spotlight for her allegations against Malayalam actor Mammootty. In an interview with a Youtube channel, Shakeela said that many actors had tried to stop her from acting in Malayalam films. She alleged that they did not give censor clearance to 23 of her films.

She said that she had heard that Mammootty had tried to ban her Malayalam films. Shakeela feels that there was no truth in these speculations. According to her, Mammootty must have tried to influence this decision but he was not directly involved in it. Still, she returned all the advance money taken from the directors for acting in their films after listening to these rumours. Shakeela also said she conducted a press meeting and announced her decision to not work in Malayalam films any longer.

Shakeela felt that stars like him invest Rs 4 crore in the making of a film, but actors like herself can act in films which are made on a budget of only Rs 15 lakh. According to her, films made on a small budget earn and cause other big-budget films to flop at the box office. Due to this fear of competition, Mammootty must have tried to influence the decision of banning her films.

She then clarified that she holds no grudges against Mammootty. There have been some instances that prompted Shakeela to think otherwise. She said that once temple management had called Mammootty for his opinion before inviting her to attend a function. Mammootty had told the management that they should surely call her. “When the cinema was about to close, that girl gave a hand (in reviving it)," Mammootty had said.

As of now, Shakeela is not much active in the film industry. She last essayed a role in the film Kanni Raasi, directed by S Muthukumaran. Kanni Raasi received scathing criticism for every aspect from the reviewers and audience.

