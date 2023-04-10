Mammootty's Bazooka 1st Look Poster Promises High-tech Stylish Thriller

Malayalam superstar Mammootty seems to be on a success streak. His last few films released in the previous year, including CBI 5, Bheeshma Parvam, Rorschach and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam were widely appreciated by the audience. Now, the 71-year-old is once again ready to hook us to our seats with his upcoming film. Mammootty has joined hands with ace filmmaker Deeno Dennis for his next, titled Bazooka. The seemingly mystic title, along with the first-look poster of Bazooka was recently released by Mammootty on Twitter. The poster exuding high-techno vibes did not take much time to grab the eyeballs of eager Cinephiles.

“Presenting the Title Look Poster of Bazooka. Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis. Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama," read Mammootty’s tweet. The blue-hued poster looks straight out of a John Wick film. Mammootty, sporting a black suit, stands in the centre of the picture, his back turned away. He is encircled by a group of shooters from all sides, who point red, laser-infused guns at him from various corners.

But Mammootty, known to kick off his enemies with the ultimate swag in films, appears to be unfazed even at gunpoint, standing tall in the face of imminent danger. His arms are crossed from behind and upon closer inspection, you will find him holding a gun secretly in his hand. Although the slick poster does not unveil his face, from his appearance it can be assumed that Mammootty has some sly plan already up his sleeves. The shady motel lights, accompanied by the headlights of the cars in the poster, create a dark yet stylish outlook.

Reports claim that Bazooka is billed to be a perfect high-tech film that will strike a chord with the new generation of movie enthusiasts as well. Apart from Mammootty, Bazooka also stars actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudevan Menon and Shine Tom Chacko in titular roles. Earlier, during an interaction with OTT Play, Deeno Dennis called Bazooka to be a “mass thriller" with Mammootty being the perfect actor to fit into the shoes of the character.

Produced collaboratively by Saregama and Theatre of Dreams, Bazooka is expected to start rolling soon, reported Pinkvilla. Other details of the tech-savvy film are yet to be unveiled.

