Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Was Out Of Work Post The Success Of His 1998 Film Satya

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. Recently, he revealed in an interview that he remained out of work even after being praised for playing the villainous character of Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma’s film, Satya. He said that his pickiness during the initial stage of his career made him miss out on several projects, even after Satya became a hit. He had made a lot of enemies in the industry because he refused to work with certain producers.

Manoj’s patience and hard work have paid off now; but earlier in his career, he had to take some harsh decisions to reach where he is today. He mentioned that the offers he got didn’t align with the kind of work he wanted to do. The producers used to come with huge suitcases filled with money; but despite having no work and no money, Manoj didn’t agree to work with them. This used to hurt their egos, and people turned against him.

Advertisement

These difficult times didn’t affect him much, as he mentioned that he doesn’t get depressed. Manoj said that he doesn’t let any issue affect him for more than two hours and focuses more on working on himself. Manoj has always been an actor full of talent, but his self-belief and surety in his craft helped him survive the difficult times.

Manoj Bajpayee agreed that he was forced to do some films just to get his house running. He mentioned that after a long gap, he got films like Kaun, Shool, and Aks. By the time he did notable films like Pinjar and 1971, his career was not in a steady state because by then, Kay Kay Menon and Irrfan Khan had become directors’ first choices for character roles.

Manoj has become one of the most respected actors in the country now. He has also emerged as an OTT star with his biggest streaming hit The Family Man. His last project was the Disney+ Hotstar family drama film, Gulmohar. The film had an ensemble cast, and his performance received admiration from the audience.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here