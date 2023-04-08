Marathi Actress Gayatri Datar Finally Shares Update On Serial Tula Pahate Re

Marathi actress Gayatri Datar rose to fame with her hit TV serial Tula Pahate Re which aired on Zee Marathi. She was seen opposite film star Subodh Bhave in a romantic story revolving around rebirth. Despite a substantial age gap between the protagonists, the chemistry between the duo was hailed by the fans. Since then, fans were curious about the second instalment of the TV show. Gayatri has finally answered the question of whether her admirers will get to see her on the screen anytime soon with Bhave.

In the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the 27-year-old cleared the much impending query. She hinted about “something new" regarding work to her fans. A fan asked her whether she was implying Tula Pahate Re 2. The actress however answered “No". Well, this has ended all the speculations and expectations regarding the second part of the romantic story. Sadly, the fans will not be able to see Gayatri and Subodh on screen anytime soon but they can still expect a brand-new project on the block.

Gayatri was last seen on a Star Pravah show named Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. She had a limited yet catchy role as a teacher in the serial. The fans were thrilled to see her comeback on Television even if it was only for limited episodes. Before that, she was seen as a fiery participant in Bigg Boss Marathi season three.

Meanwhile, Gayatri has been sharing bits and pieces from her personal life through social media posts. In a recent Instagram post, she was seen having a blast in a snow-clad region along with her best friend. In the post, she was seen bearing the chilly weather in a yellow top, palazzos, scarf and gloves. The actress danced happily in the snow without feeling the extreme cold surrounding her. On the other hand, her friend was seen in a full-fledged winter outfit. Their collab post was captioned, “When besties meet, this happens there are two types of Girls in Snow! Tell me in the comments section which one are you. Can never forget the fun we had."

Coming back to the latest update on Tula Pahate Re, there is still a possibility of part two shortly. So, never say never.

