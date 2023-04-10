Marathi Folk Dancer Gautami Patil Reveals What She Wants From Her Future Husband

Marathi Folk Dancer Gautami Patil has carved a massive fan base across Maharashtra with her energetic Lavani performances that always attract a huge footfall. Due to her popularity, she has often courted controversies, especially for her dance moves that some deem to be “inappropriate". In a recent interview, Gautami revealed the prospects she is looking for in her future husband.

In a chat with That Odd Engineer, Gautami shared what she expects from her future husband. She recalled that her life has been difficult and her schooling was completed in a girl’s school. And after her father left, it was just herself and her mother.

She even mentioned that she has not been in a relationship with anyone due to the responsibility she has on her shoulders. The folk dancer revealed that now she feels that at least one man should be in her life to share half of the responsibilities in the house.

“I want to be a little free from this burden. I want to get married for that," she said. When asked what she wants in her future life partner, Gautami responded and said, “I don’t want money or a bungalow, but I need a husband who will stand by my side and support me firmly no matter what happens in my life."

She continued saying he is 25 and is single but when she finds the man who falls on her checklist she will want to get married.

Gautami hails from the Shindkheda village of Dhule, Maharashtra. When she was young, her father abandoned her mother and her. Following this, Gautami and her mother struggled a lot for their survival.

Gautami is a trained dancer and started to earn her livelihood through her talent. In the initial phase of her career, she worked as a background dancer. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming Marathi film Ghungru. It is also reported that the film will feature actor Bab Gaikwad opposite Gautami.

