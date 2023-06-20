Mithila Gupta Gets Candid About Prajakta Koli's Audio Series Desi Down Under, 'I Hope It Inspires The Youth' | Exclusive

Mithila Gupta has been shelling out Austrailian television for a decade now. The screenwriter and creator has been associated with series like Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, Neighbours, Winners & Losers and her most recent outing in the audio story-telling realm Desi Down Under, featuring stars like Prajakta Koli, Adarsh Gourav and Taaruk Raina.

The Audible series follows three young Mangaloreans who take their first trip abroad, training as lifesavers at the stunning Coogee beach in Sydney, Australia. Mithila who has written the show spoke with News18 Showsha where she revealed the origin of the story and more.

Here are the excerpts:

Advertisement

Desi Down Under is the first audio series that you have written. While you have been associated with the visual medium of storytelling, what made you venture into this space?

I had an opportunity to pitch my slate to Audible. And when we spoke of DDU they were immediately convinced of its potential in the audio medium. I had always seen it as a TV series but after my conversation with them, I became so excited about adapting it to a more immersive experience… So when the characters are drowning, we feel like we are. When they whisper to each other, we swoon too.

What was the seed behind Desi Down Under? How did you come up with a story like that and considering that the premise majorly deals with the themes of wanderlust, how did you decide to adapt it as an audio series?

It all started when producer Mala Sujan came to me with an article about real-life life-saver Partha Varanashi who came to Coogee to learn lifesaving in the hopes of opening clubs and safety infrastructure on the South Indian coast. This felt like a great opportunity to explore the culture clash and fusion of my two homes. From here I built it into a story of three misfits who find themselves on Aussie foreign shores - in the hope that the wanderlust and coming-of-age story would resonate around the world.

While writing the script, were you sure about the actors who would be lending the voice to the characters of your story?

Advertisement

I had some ideas but was open to whom Audible would reach out to. I had NO IDEA we would end up with such an exciting and accomplished cast. I was stoked when they came on board.

How was your experience working with Prajakta Koli, Adarsh Gourav, and Taaruk Raina? To what extent were they able to do justice to the characters as well as the story?

They recorded in India, so being in Sydney, I only got to have some character chats on Zoom. It wasn’t as hands-on as I would’ve hoped but I think the cast did an amazing job with the support of our director Mantra and Audible.

Advertisement

To what extent were they able to do justice to the characters as well as the story?

They recorded in India, so being in Sydney, I only got to have some character chats on Zoom. It wasn’t as hands-on as I would’ve hoped but I think the cast did an amazing job with the support of our director Mantra and Audible.

Subsequently, Mantra Mugdh being the director of the series, how did you guys creatively join forces to churn out something engaging? Were there any creative differences in the entire process?

Advertisement

Mantra came on board once all the scripts were written and brought so much energy and excitement. He supported my vision for the show and brought some great layers in his Hindi translation.

In what way a series like Desi Down Under will inspire the youth in chasing and fulfilling their dreams?

I think our three leads are flawed but also resilient. They are trying to figure out who they are, what they want, and how to overcome their demons. I think we can all relate to one if not all of those things. And despite these drawbacks, they throw themselves into an adventure with open hearts. It’s not easy, but with each other’s support, they find what they’ve been missing. I hope this will inspire the youth to connect with those around them and thus unlock the power to fulfill their dreams.

Advertisement

After this, do you plan to write more stories for the audio medium? Can an Audible series like Desi Down Under change the perception of audio storytelling (especially in a space dominated by Bollywood and OTT)?

Absolutely, if I had another idea that suited the medium, I would write it for sure. I’m hoping the exciting press, star cast, and writing and directing will draw the audience in and hold their interest like any OTT would. Also, there are benefits to audio series - you can listen on the way to school while cooking while walking or running - anywhere really. So you can consume it hard and fast and really invest in the characters. That’s really exciting as a writer.