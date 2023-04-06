Home » entertainment » Television » Mouni Roy Amps Up Her Fashion Game With A Dramatic Blue Gown At NMACC

Mouni Roy Amps Up Her Fashion Game With A Dramatic Blue Gown At NMACC

Mouni was spotted donning an outfit made by Vaishali S Couture, a renowned fashion house.

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 14:01 IST

Mouni Roy's outfit at the NMACC event impressed everyone.
Bollywood stars and A-listers attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) opening recently. Few international celebrities too attended the lavish affair. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen walking the red carpet at the event. Spiderman co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, as well as supermodel Gigi Hadid, too were present at the launch. Actress Mouni Roy, who is known for making us all go gaga over her stunning looks, also graced the event.

Mouni’s sense of style and fashion manages to astound her fans every time she steps out. She simply looked perfect on this occasion too. Mouni wore a stunning blue gown, which rendered everyone speechless. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram on Sunday, April 2, showing off her most recent appearance.

Mouni was spotted donning an outfit made by Vaishali S Couture, a renowned fashion house. She appeared as ethereal as ever in the mystic blue gown decorated with eye-catching blue and black accents that perfectly complemented the gown’s overall dramatic appearance. It was elevated by the dress’ flowing pattern. She wore statement jewellery and heavy makeup with a backless, strappy dress. Her long braid in a gajra caught everyone’s attention, and it truly uplifted the entire ensemble.

It’s interesting how many of Mouni Roy’s celebrity friends have praised her appearance. A heart emoji was used by actor Arjun Bijlani in the comments section. Actress Disha Patani commented, “Beautiful" with heart emojis. Sonam Bajwa added a comment that read, “Love." Lots of fans praised her look. One of them wrote, “She is the cutest girl in B-town."Another said, “Looking gorgeous."

Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra as an antagonist. Her performance was appreciated by fans as well as critics. She will next be seen in the film, The Virgin Tree.

first published: April 06, 2023, 13:58 IST
