Mrunal Thakur Shares Pics In Bikini, Trolls Remind Her Of Earlier Statements

Mrunal Thakur has become one of the most sought-after actresses in recent times with her acting credentials and alluring looks. Recent pictures shared by her on Instagram in a royal blue one-shouldered bikini are proof of this statement. Many fans admired the diva for flaunting her toned body but Mrunal was also criticised by some trolls for the same. They started calling the actress hypocritical. It is because Mrunal earlier said that she doesn’t feel comfortable wearing a bikini in a press conference about her film Jersey. She said that people in India still don’t find it normal to accept all body types. This is why Mrunal said that she doesn’t share pictures wearing bikinis on social media. Trolls are reminding her of the same statement and writing hate comments against her.

Some of the social media users also made references to her character in the film Sita Ramam. They mentioned how Mrunal is the only actress they don’t want to see like this. But many fans supported the actress and commented that those criticising her should understand that she was only playing Sita’s role. Also, some wrote that the haters should understand that the choice of outfits depends on the place where people are. One of the fans commented that Mrunal cannot wear a saree on a beach. Actress Supriya Raina Shukla and actor Deepak Kalra also appreciated Mrunal.

Not caring about the haters, Mrunal dominated the headlines recently due to her film Gumraah which was released yesterday. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Mrunal has enacted the role of investigating officer Shivani Mathur in the film.

Fans were impressed by her work and commented that Mrunal looks best playing strong and determined characters. However, critics felt that Mrunal couldn’t get her teeth into the skin of the character successfully. Gumraah narrates the storyline of the murder investigation around a man which takes a riveting turn when police discover that the prime suspect is a lookalike.

