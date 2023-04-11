MS Dhoni Reveals 1st Look Poster Of His Debut Production Let's Get Married

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, not too long ago, announced their first feature film production under their banner Dhoni Entertainments. Now, the first look of their film has been released. The Tamil film has been titled Let’s Get Married. The decision to produce a Tamil film has been a special treat for his fans in Tamil Nadu as he represents the team from Chennai in the IPL.

The first look of the film has been released by the makers and it shows a young man stuck between his mother and his wife-to-be holding an engagement ring. The poster also the theme of the film and hinted about how it would be.

From the poster of the film, it appears that Nadiya plays the role of a mother, while Ivana would be Harish’s girlfriend. LGM also stands for the initials of the main characters, Leela (Nadiya), Gautham (Harish) and Meera (Ivana). Apart from them, the film also stars Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay in prominent roles.

The film stars Harish Kalyan, who got into the limelight through Pyar Prema Kadhal and his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil, while Ivana, who rose to fame through Love Today has been roped in to play the female lead in Let’s Get Married. It is expected to be a romantic entertainer.

The film would be directed by a debutant named Ramesh Tamilmani and began its shooting in January. It was shot in various locations in southern India and is expected to have a theatrical release in July 2023.

Earlier, the star cast of Let’s Get Married also went to the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai to watch and support their producer MS Dhoni.

