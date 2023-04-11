Naga Chaitanya Showcases His Fitness During Custody’s Promotions; Fans React

Naga Chaitanya is currently in the limelight for his upcoming film Custody, releasing on May 12. Its official teaser is out and has received love from admirers of the action drama genre. Recently, the actor visited Yousufguda Police Training Centre in Hyderabad for the promotion of Custody. He interacted with the police officials and also performed some real-life stunts with them. He has shared an Instagram reel regarding this. Naga Chaitanya also informed that Custody’s first song, titled Head Up High, will be released on April 12 at 06:31 PM. In the clip, a police officer was seen challenging him to a fun fight, which he accepted happily.

Naga Chaitanya also depicted his strength by performing 30 push-ups non-stop. His enthusiasm for physical fitness impressed the police officers. Naga Chaitanya also performed other physical activities with perfection. Followers were left awestruck by this and praised him.

A fan commented that Naga Chaitanya is fit to the core, as always. Another admired his decent behaviour with the police officers. A fan also wrote humorously that he will come to Naga Chaitanya for police training. Many others wished him well for the song releasing tomorrow and the film as well. The clip has garnered more than 7, 79, 000 views and counting.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami and Priyamani in key roles. Naga Chaitanya’s first bilingual (Tamil and Telugu), Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. It is presented by Pavan Kumar. There are no clear reports about what is the storyline of Custody.

Naga Chaitanya also enacted the role of Balaraju Bodi in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was a disappointment at the box office. Despite a good performance, Laal Singh Chaddha couldn’t perform well at the box office. Cine buffs opined that the film’s failure could be attributed to the content, which the audience didn’t like. There was a strong call for boycotting the film. The film received good reviews after it streamed online on Netflix. According to the audience, Laal Singh Chaddha has done justice to its original version, Forrest Gump.

