Nayanthara's Next Project With Nilesh Krishnaa Goes On Floors With Rajinikanth's Blessings

Nayanthara has announced her upcoming film, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75, with director Nilesh Krishnaa. On Sunday, the movie began filming formally with a pooja ceremony. When the actress arrived on the sets, the producers warmly welcomed her. They added that the shoot started with Rajinikanth’s blessings.

A video from the ceremony was also shared by the makers on Twitter. The video shows Nayanthara arriving on the sets in style in her posh car to a grand welcome from the producers. Even in a very basic casual outfit, she was looking amazing. Before beginning the shoot, the cast and crew were blessed by Rajinikanth. The superstar wished the makers luck and signed on the first shot of the clapboard.

Zee Studio South tweeted about the same and wrote, “With the blessings of one and only Superstar Rajinikanth, we have commenced shooting for Lady Superstar 75."

With Lady Superstar 75, Nilesh Krishnaa makes his feature film debut as a director. He previously assisted director Shankar on the hugely successful Rajinikanth movie 2.0. Along with Nayanthara, other notable actors in the untitled movie include Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi.

After a 10-year gap, Jai and Nayanthara will be reuniting with Lady Superstar 75. They previously contributed to the successful movie Raja Rani. A humorous reference to a well-known Raja Rani line, “Sandhoshathula kannu verkudhu," appeared on a special poster used to welcome the actor to the project a few days ago. Sathyan Sooriyan and Praveen Antony will handle the cinematography and editing, respectively, and S Thaman is composing the music. Zee Studios, Trident Arts and Naad Studios will finance the movie.

Talking about Nayanthara’s upcoming project, she will soon be doing her Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan called Jawan. The action thriller is directed by Atlee Kumar and will be released in five different languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Along with these two stars, the movie will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover.

