Neither Pathaan Nor RRR But This Aamir Khan Film Is The Highest-ever Grosser

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has carved a niche for himself in the film industry, playing several versatile characters. Be it charming movie buffs with his romantic onscreen characters in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Mann, and Raja Hindustani to blending with contemporary movies including Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, PK, and 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan has delivered some compelling performances worth cherishing, for the past 35 years. In recent times, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood might have faced a few box office failures, including Thugs of Hindostan and his latest Laal Singh Chaddha, but there is no denying the fact that Aamir Khan’s Dangal still holds the record for the highest-grossing film worldwide.

According to the online Movie Database, IMDb Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which was released in 2016, rules in the chart of Highest Grossing Indian Films ever made. Dangal is still ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s mass action entertainment Pathaan and Prabhas’ epic action drama Baahubali 2. While Pathaan’s gross collection amounted to 1046.5 crore, Baahubali 2 minted about 1749 crore.

Not just that, you will be amazed to know that Dangal is way ahead of even SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. RRR’s worldwide box office collection is 1234.3 crore. According to a report by PTI, Dangal earned a whopping amount Rs 1924.7 crore, making it one of the most successful films in Aamir Khan’s illustrated film career. The film even crossed the mark of Kannada actor Yash’s widely-acclaimed film KGF, which gathered 1207.9 crores.

This sports action drama was released in two phases. While in the first phase, the film collected 700 crores, in the second phase, when Dangal premiered on China’s silver screens, the film amassed 1,000 crores worldwide, reports the Economic Times. Till now, no Indian film has been able to cross this mammoth record.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal boasted an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Sakshi Tanwar in titular roles. The film delved into the real-life story of a retired wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who fought against social stigmas to teach wrestling to his daughters Geeta and Babita.

