Nick Jonas Taking Priyanka Chopra’s Pics At Citadel Premiere In Rome Is Husband Goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a match made in heaven. The celebrity couple never fail to make us go aww with their mushy moments. A recent example of this was seen on the red carpet of her upcoming show Citadel’s premiere in Italy. Nick couldn’t keep his eyes off his wife and he went on to record her red-carpet moment, setting husband goals with his romantic gesture. Priyanka and Nick recently visited Rome for the Italian premiere of Citadel. They have been posting romantic reels and pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their quality time in the country. Now, a viral video of Nick filming his wife while she posed on the red carpet has been circulating on social media.

In the clip, Priyanka is seen striking some stunning poses for the paparazzi as she arrives on the red carpet for Citadel promotions. Nick, on the other hand, is seen standing in a corner and is adorable capturing Priyanka’s moments through his phone. Watch the video below:

The singer, on his Instagram account, posted a video featuring Priyanka wearing a green bodycon outfit with a low neckline. In the background, “Damn god damn" can be heard.

Nick Jonas has been in awe of his wife Priyanka Chopra on multiple occasions. In a prior instance, the singer posted a video from the Citadel premiere in London, in which the actress appeared gorgeous in a red off-shoulder gown, complemented by red lipstick to enhance her appearance.

Before the premiere in Rome, there were special events held in London and Mumbai for Citadel. Following her return home, Priyanka spent time with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her and her daughter playing together.

Citadel is a spy thriller that has been created by the Russo Brothers and features Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles. It is a multi-series production shot in India, Italy, and Mexico. The first part of Citadel also stars Stanley Tucci in a significant role. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan headline the Indian version. The series is scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Apart from this, Priyanka will also star in Jim Strouse’s directorial film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey and Celine Dion.

