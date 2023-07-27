Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Action Thriller Film

Nikhil Siddhartha’s starrer action thriller Spy is all set to release on the digital platform. The film has received a positive response from the audience. Helmed by Garry BH, the action thriller was released on June 29 in theatres. It was released in five languages. Spy will release on Prime Video on July 27, i.e today.

Sharing the news on its Twitter handle, Prime Amazon wrote, “join a R&AW agent on a pulse-pounding mission to expose the dark nexus and safeguard India from impending chaos." The movie is bankrolled under the banner of ED Entertainment and revolves around the story of a RAW agent who unravels the mysterious connections between a notorious arms dealer and the secrets of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Garry BH said in his statement, “An ode to the spy-action genre, peppered with unexpected twists, extreme action sequences and powerful performances the film will keep the audience captivated throughout. After receiving much love in cinemas, I am thrilled that Spy will reach a much larger audience, when it streams exclusively on Prime Video."

The film also starred Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, and Makrand Deshpande.