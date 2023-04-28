Niti Taylor Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Childhood; Says 'I Was Going To Die...'

It was during her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, that Niti Taylor went public about her childhood medical condition. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan shared her ordeal revealing she had a hole in her heart. The medical problem affected her childhood days causing a disturbing impact that still remains afresh in her memories. Now, in yet another shocking revelation, Niti Taylor has said that she was born a blue baby. She recently told ETimes, within minutes after birth, her heart stopped beating and that she was revived back to life.

“When I was a baby I was going to die. I died for a few minutes and came back. I fought that so I can do anything in life," she said. During the same interaction, she was asked about the repercussions of her traumatic condition on her childhood life. Niti explained she was barred from doing all the normal things that kids love to do. Be it playing in the park or eating chocolates, she reportedly led a fragile life.

As per the accounts shared by her, Niti spent most of the time in her house as a precautionary measure. At times when the actress was allowed to go to parks, she wasn’t given permission to play, run, walk, or exert herself. The only fun thing that came to her rescue was swimming. “My childhood was so fragile that I wasn’t allowed to do anything and I would see other kids having fun. I adjusted to it," she continued.

Even after braving the difficulty, the actress shares she has no regret or complaint about her childhood days. On the contrary, she considers it as the time that made her strong. Niti has reportedly grown to have acceptance toward all the curve balls that life has thrown at her. She deems herself nothing less than a strong fighter. “I’ve always been a fighter because life throws you under the bus every single day and you have to stand back and adjust your crown and just go ahead," she concluded.

Niti, who has played supporting roles in multiple shows including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, rose to tremendous fame after essaying the lead role of Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Parth Samthaan received wide appreciation from viewers. It was in 2020 when she tied the knot with her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa.

