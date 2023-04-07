Home » entertainment » Telugu Cinema » Non-Theatrical Rights Of Nikhil Siddharth’s Next SPY Sold For Record Amount

Nikhil Siddharth’s last movie Karthikeyan 2 did very well at the box office and received widespread acclaim.

Amazon Prime Video has bought the streaming rights to SPY.
With Nikhil Siddharth’s movie, well-known editor Garry BH, who has collaborated with people like Adivi Sesh, is making his directorial debut. The thrilling action movie, named SPY, is currently finishing up post-production. Most likely, the movie will be released in the second half of this year. Nikhil Siddharth’s last movie Karthikeyan 2 did very well at the box office and received widespread acclaim.

Karthikeyan 2 has been instrumental in greatly increasing the market for Nikhil Siddharth and that is probably why SPY is already doing quite well in terms of pre-release business. Reportedly, the non-theatrical rights of SPY have been sold at a very high price.

Amazon Prime Video has bought the OTT streaming rights, while Star Maa has bought the satellite rights for SPY. The deal has reportedly been closed at Rs 40 crore, which is a phenomenal business for a Tier 3 Telugu leading man.

This is the highest for not just a Nikhil Siddharth film but for any tier 2 hero. Additionally, the theatrical rights of the film have reportedly been sold for Rs 35 crore

Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, Makarand Deshpande, Dayanand Reddy, Sanya Thakur, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others, play significant roles in the thriller SPY. The camera was turned up for SPY by Julian Estrada and Mark David. The director Garry BH himself is in charge of editing. Stunts for the movie were organised by Robert Laenen. The entire film’s background music and score were created by musician Sricharan Pakala.

Nikhil broke into the pan-India scene with Karthikeyan 2 which also did very well in the Hindi belt. The story of the movie centres on Dr Karthikeya, played by Nikhil who is looking for Lord Krishna’s lost anklet. Other films Nikhil has appeared in include Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Kesava, Arjun Suravaram and 18 Pages.

