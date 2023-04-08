On Actress Supriya Pathare's Birthday, A Look At Her Life Before Films

Supriya Pathare is an actress who has made a name for herself in Marathi television and drama through powerful supporting roles. Despite not playing a leading role in any series, she has won the hearts of people and has a sizable fan following. Supriya celebrates her 50th birthday on April 8. Let us take a look at her career and journey on the occasion of her birthday.

Supriya Pathare was born on Sandhurst Road, Mumbai, in Umarkhadi. Her family had no history in the performing arts. She was quite involved in theatre right out of high school and even authored a play when she was in the seventh standard. Actress Archana Neverekar is the younger sister of Supriya Pathare. Archana used to act in plays and Supriya used to accompany her. Archana would pay 100 rupees to Supriya to come along.

Supriya wanted to learn Bharatnatyam. She did not have the fees to pay for the classes and hence she reportedly worked as domestic help in some homes. Out of the Rs 100 that she received for the work, she paid the fees of Rs 70 and gave the remaining Rs 30 to her mother.

With the aid of her Guru Waman Kendre, Supriya took advantage of the opportunity to hone her acting abilities in the play Teen Paishacha Tamasha, where many amateur performers tried their luck.

Her career was launched with the Marathi play Dear, Darling. Supriya’s debut theatrical production was titled Darling, Darling. Supriya has created a name for herself in the entertainment industry over the course of sixteen years by participating in numerous productions.

Supriya has also demonstrated her comical talent by participating in the comedy reality series Fu Bai Fu. In Fu Bai Fu, she has taken on a variety of roles, including villains, adoring mothers, and comic stand-up actors. According to Supriya Pathare, she was held “captive" for three months by a producer in Rajasthan while a movie was being made. She credited the late Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray as having helped rescue her.

