On Nithya Menen's Birthday, A Look at Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Actress

Nithya Menen, the versatile Indian actress known for her powerful performances in Indian cinema, celebrates her birthday today. While her acting skills and on-screen charisma are well-known, some lesser-known facts about her may surprise her fans. Nithya’s early beginnings in acting, her passion for music, and her love for animals are just a few examples. Today, let’s explore some of the lesser-known facts.

Film

Nithya Menen has become a household name in South Indian cinema with her stunning performances in several blockbuster films. However, many may not know that she began her acting career as a child artist in the 1998 English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. In the film, shot in Kerala, she played the role of Tabu’s sister and shared a few scenes with her.

TV

Advertisement

In addition to her successful film career, Nithya also made a brief appearance in a Hindi TV serial called Choti Maa - Ek Anokha Bandhan in the year 2001. Although her role was small, this lesser-known fact highlights her willingness to explore different genres.

Study

Nithya Menen holds a degree in Journalism from Manipal University, but later her interest drew towards filmmaking, which led her to enrol in FTII, Pune to study cinematography or director of photography. While there, she met Nandini Reddy, who convinced her to become an actress.

Big screen debut

Nithya Menen’s acting career took off with her debut in the 2006 Kannada film 7 O’ Clock, followed by her Malayalam debut in Akasha Gopuram in 2008. In 2011, she made her debut in Telugu cinema with Ala Modalaindi and also appeared in the Tamil film 180 in the same year.

Projects

Despite gaining recognition from the Bollywood audience for her role in the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, Nithya Menen’s acting career spans over a decade and includes over 50 films in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Voice over

Advertisement

In addition to her acting and singing abilities, Nithya Menen also showcased her skills as a dubbing artist. In 2019, she gave voiceover to the Telugu version of the Hollywood animated film Frozen II.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here